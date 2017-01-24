‘The Ring’ Girl Crawls Out of TV in Hilarious Hidden Cam Prank!

When The Ring hit theaters fifteen years ago, it became something of a cultural phenomenon. The idea of watching a videotape that would result in your death seven days later was the type of thing that, in the age of no internet, was very reminiscent of urban myths one would hear in their home time. In a time where no one could fact check our communicate instantly, it was a terrifying thought to entertain.

But, of course, The Ring was also well known for one more thing: The Ring girl (a.k.a. Samara). Nowadays, the decayed, crawly, hair-covering-face girl who crawls out of the TV is as synonymous with the franchise as Freddy and Jason are to their own respective franchises. With another Ring movie hitting theaters in a couple weeks, what better way to bring it back than to bring the terror into the real world?

As a part of the film’s promotion, they created a fake electronics store, set up a display of TV screens, and had an actor dressed as Samara crawl out from behind one of the displays at opportune moments. The results, we have to say, are pretty darn priceless, but they’re pretty lucky no one decided to take a swing at the actor.

Have a look at the prank below!

Not a bad way to introduce an old foe.

Rings hits theaters on February 3, 2017.