The Shack – ‘Keep Your Eyes On Me’

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel, The Shack takes us on a father’s uplifting spiritual journey. After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips [Sam Worthington] spirals into a deep depression causing him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness. Despite his doubts, Mack journeys to the shack and encounters an enigmatic trio of strangers led by a woman named Papa [Octavia Spencer].

Through this meeting, Mack finds important truths that will transform his understanding of his tragedy and change his life forever.

Starring Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, Radha Mitchell, and Tim McGraw, The Shack features “Keep Your Eyes On Me” – Written and Performed by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

In theaters March 3rd with a Special Movie Premiere Night Experience only on March 2 – Featuring exclusive cast interviews, behind the scenes footage, and a musical performance by Dan + Shay!