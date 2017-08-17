Movies

The Tick: Character Poster Released for August Premiere on Amazon

Julie Burke
Thu, Aug 17

In a workaday world where superheroes fly among us, mild-mannered accountant Arthur Everest suspects the city is controlled by a fabled villain known as The Terror, despite evidence of The Terror’s death 15 years ago. Arthur has a traumatic connection with The Terror, whose movements he has obsessively tracked since childhood. Arthur’s sister, Dot, is a paramedic who dotes on her brother but also provides a sibling’s tough love. The more he talks about super-villain super-conspiracies, the more she warns him to “keep it real.”

Fate soon brings Arthur together with a tall, verbally adroit muscleman with superpowers and a mysterious past: The Tick. As they investigate the mystery surrounding The Terror, they draw attention from the electrifying enigma known as Miss Lint and a hyper-violent vigilante named Overkill, confronting the complexity of the struggle between good and evil.

The Tick, bursting with relentlessly original storylines and quotable dialogue, shows what a blast crusading for truth and justice can be. Our culture is now awash with self-serious mythologies and grimly determined, interchangeable characters filling not just franchises but entire universes.

The time has come for The Tick, launching August 25th on Amazon Prime Video

