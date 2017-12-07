The Vestron Cult Classic Horror Series Continues with ‘Class of 1999’

The time is the future, and youth gang violence is so high that the areas around some schools have become “free fire zones” into which not even the police will venture. When Miles Langford (Malcolm McDowell), the principal of Kennedy High School, decides to take his school back from the gangs, robotics specialist Dr. Robert Forrest (Stacy Keach) provides “tactical education units.” These human-like androids have been programmed to teach and are supplied with weapons to handle discipline problems. These kids will get a lesson in staying alive!
Starring Pam Grier, Stacy Keach, and Malcolm McDowell, Class of 1999 is packed with all-new special features..
- Audio Commentary with Producer-Director Mark L. Lester
- “School Safety” Interviews with Producer-Director Mark L. Lester and Co-Producer Eugene Mazzola
- “New Rules” Interview with Screenwriter C. Courtney Joyner
- “Cyber-Teachers from Hell” Interviews with Special Effects Creators Eric Allard and Rick Stratton
- “Future of Discipline” Interview with Director of Photography Mark Irwin
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Still Gallery
- Video Promo