There’s a Demon in the Basement in ‘The Restaurant’ – Horror Comedy at the Cannes Film Festival

Ahead of the Marche du Film in Cannes (8th-17th May 2018) genre sales specialists Devilworks has revealed the second title in their Cannes lineup

Andy made a deal with a demon. He manages a small but ambitious Italian eatery called Scoppa in NYC. The demon’s black magic lures patrons to the restaurant; in return, Andy feeds guests to the demon, who dwells in the basement. It was all going smoothly, business was booming, reviews were glowing… until the busboy found out.

The supernatural horror comedy stars Mark Turner, Anthony Misiano and Byron Clohessy. Executive Produced by Kris Maxx, Written and Directed by Eric Ford-Holevinski.