They Risk it All for ‘Everything, Everything’

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures comes the romantic drama Everything, Everything, directed by Stella Meghie and based on the bestselling book of the same name by Nicola Yoon.

What if you couldn’t touch anything in the outside world? Never breathe in the fresh air, feel the sun warm your face…or kiss the boy next door?

Everything, Everything tells the unlikely love story of Maddy, a smart, curious and imaginative 18-year-old who due to an illness cannot leave the protection of the hermetically sealed environment within her house, and Olly, the boy next door who won’t let that stop them.

Madeline Whittier is desperate to experience the much more stimulating outside world, and the promise of her first romance. Gazing through windows and talking only through texts, Maddy and her new neighbor, Olly, form a deep bond that leads them to risk everything to be together…even if it means losing everything.

“I wanted to import the whole book into the movie,” says director Stella Meghie of author Nicola Yoon’s novel Everything, Everything. “There was just so much between Maddy and Olly, the little moments that I wanted to get in, like every text conversation. Nicola wrote something so funny and sweet and honest and even fantastical, and it was important to me that the film feel like that, too.”

Amandla Stenberg, who stars as Maddy, had much the same reaction to the material—both the book and the script—adding, “I was immediately drawn to the whimsy and the quirkiness of the story and the real life, tangible emotional aspects of it that I could connect to, especially as a teenager. I also loved that this beautiful and meaningful teen romance movie involved seeing an interracial couple in a completely subliminal way.”

Nick Robinson stars as Olly Bright—that boy next door. “I felt like this was something I hadn’t seen before, that Nicola was a new voice in the world of YA literature,” he says. “I’ve done some work in that genre, but this felt like a really fresh take on it, very original.”

Everything, Everything opens May 19th.