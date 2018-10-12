This October Hunger Shows No Mercyin Werewolf Thriller Bonehill Road

From legendary underground filmmaker Todd Sheets comes a howlingly terrifying werewolf movie for Halloween, Bonehill Road!

Emily and Eden Stevens escape one violent situation only to dive head first into another. Terrified and alone they are stranded in the dark woods only to be chased into a horrific scene in a house or horrors. They must work together to get out alive. But what is worse? What is on the inside or out?

Linnea Quigley, Gary Kent, and David E. McMahon star in Bonehill Road, out from Wild Eye Releasing this week on DVD and on Digital soon.

Bonehill Road is available this week on DVD and on VOD in the near future, from Wild Eye Releasing.