This October, Johnny Grissom Returns for Revenge

High school students Eric Carter and Johnny Grissom are best friends. Johnny is a heavy metal rebel nicknamed “Johnny Gruesome” by his classmates. When Johnny is murdered while on a drunken joyride, his killer persuades Eric and Johnny’s girlfriend to help him make the murder look like an accidental death. Johnny returns from the grave as a murderous, wisecracking zombie hell bent on revenge.

Based on the award-winning novel by Gregory Lamberson (Slime City, Killer Rack), who also directs, Johnny Gruesome stars Anthony De La Torre, Byron Brown II and Michael DeLorenzo.

From Uncork’d Entertainment, Johnny Gruesome is on VOD today.