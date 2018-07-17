‘Traffik’ Thriller out on Blu-ray Now!

In this action-packed thriller, a weekend getaway at a secluded mountain estate turns deadly for Brea (Patton) and her boyfriend, John (Epps), after they accidentally discover the hidden world of a brutal biker gang. Joined unexpectedly by their friends, Darren (Alonso) and Malia (Sanchez), Brea and John wage a desperate fight for their lives against a gang who will stop at nothing to protect its shocking and murderous secrets.

Traffik, the romantic weekend getaway that spirals out of control arrives on Digital July 10 and Blu-ray (plus Digital), DVD, and On Demand July 17 from Lionsgate. Starring and produced by Paula Patton (Precious, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol), and written and directed by Deon Taylor (Meet the Blacks, Supremacy, Dead Tone), the jarring thriller explores the gritty world of human trafficking and follows a couple’s fight for survival. Traffik also stars Omar Epps (TV’s “House” and “Shooter,” Love & Basketball), Laz Alonzo (Detroit, Fast & Furious, Avatar), Roselyn Sanchez (The Game Plan, Rush Hour 2, Act of Valor), with Missi Pyle (The Artist, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and William Fichtner (Crash, Drive Angry, Armageddon, TV’s “Prison Break”).