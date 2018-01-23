The Trap is Set – “Jigsaw” On 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, On Demand and Digital Today

In the latest terrifying installment of the legendary SAW series, law enforcement find itself chasing the ghost of a man dead for over a decade, embroiled in a diabolical new game that’s only just begun. Has John Kramer, the infamous Jigsaw Killer, returned from the dead to commit a series of murders and remind the world to be grateful for the gift of life? Or is this a trap set by a different killer with designs of their own?

Starring Tobin Bell (Manson Family Vacation, The Firm, The SAW franchise), Laura Vandervoort (TV’s “Smallville” and “V”), Callum Keith Rennie (TV’s “The Man in the High Castle,” “Californication,” Memento), Brittany Allen (It Stains the Sands Red), Matt Passmore (TV’s “The Glades”), and Hannah Emily Anderson (TV’s “Lizzy Borden Took an Ax”).