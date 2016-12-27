Trollhunters – ‘Heartstone Trollmarket’ Clip

Deep below the surface of the Earth lies a glittering, secret realm — Heartstone Trollmarket, the home of an ancient troll society.

From the limitless imagination of acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro comes a tale of two worlds set to collide in the epic saga DreamWorks Trollhunters. When ordinary teenager Jim Lake Jr. stumbles upon a mystical amulet on his way to school one morning, he inadvertently discovers an extraordinary secret civilization of mighty trolls beneath his small town of Arcadia. Suddenly destined to play a crucial role in an ancient battle of good and evil, Jim is determined to save the world – right after gym class. A must-see viewing event for the entire family, DreamWorks Trollhunters will bring viewers of all ages around the globe into the rich and creative world of this all-new Netflix original series.

Voice talent includes Kelsey Grammer, Ron Perlman, Steven Yeun and Anton Yelchin.

Only on Netflix now!