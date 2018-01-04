Uncork’d Entertainment to Distribute Horror Indie Film: “The Nursery”

The indie horror film The Nursery has officially signed a distribution deal with respected genre distributor Uncork’d Entertainment. The deal, which makes Uncork’d both the North American distributor and international sales agent for The Nursery, was finalized this week.

Uncork’d is very excited to pick up The Nursery and get it out there for horror fans to see,” said Keith Leopard, President of Uncork’d Entertainment. “It’s a great, old school style horror flick that genre fans are really going to enjoy.”

The Nursery’s Executive Producers Glenn Chung, Chris Micklos, and Jay Sapiro said they were extremely proud to be partnering with Uncork’d Entertainment, which has been a leader in independent horror for nearly a decade.

The Nursery is an independent horror movie inspired by genre standouts like Halloween, Phantasm, and House of the Devil. When a damaged college sophomore babysits for a family with a tragic history, she finds herself stalked by a sinister presence and haunted by ghosts from her own past. Soon, she and her friends must confront the angry spirit hunting them down one-by-one on a deliberate march towards its ultimate prey.

The Nursery is expected to be released in late spring or early summer of 2018.