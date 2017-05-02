Uncover the Truth – The Missing Season 2 Arrives on DVD this July

When a kidnapped woman unexpectedly returns home, chaos and confusion sweep through her small town, leading a retired detective to reopen a case he thought had gone cold.Earning 2.1 million multi-platform viewers per episode, the suspenseful drama stars David Morrissey, Tchéky Karyo, and Keeley Hawes. A co-production between the BBC and Starz, The Missing: Season 2 DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.98.

The search ends. The mystery begins. In 2014, a young British woman stumbles through the streets of her German hometown and collapses. Her name is Alice Webster, and she has been missing for 11 years.

Alice’s return sends shockwaves through the small community. Told in dual timelines flitting between 2014 and the present day, we follow Alice’s family as they are thrown back into a turmoil that threatens to tear them apart at the seams.

When a French missing-person’s detective, Julien Baptiste, races across Europe to pursue a 12-year-old case that he never let die, we begin to explore the murky morality and emotional complexity of what happens when the missing child you’ve been longing to return to you actually does come back.

Uncover the truth behind an abducted woman’s mysterious return when The Missing: Season 2 arrives on DVD July 11th from Anchor Bay.