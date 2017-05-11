Vin Diesel is Back in Action – XXX: Return of Xander Cage Hits Home Video

When a group of lethal mercenaries steal a hi-tech weapon that poses a global threat, the world needs superspy Xander Cage (Vin Diesel). Recruited back into action, Xander leads a team of death-defying adrenaline junkies on a mission to kick some ass, save the day, and look dope while doing it.

Packed with some of the most mind-blowing stunts ever caught on film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage features a powerhouse international cast including Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose (John Wick: Chapter 2), Tony Jaa (Furious 7), Nina Dobrev (TV’s “The Vampire Diaries”), and Samuel L. Jackson (Kong: Skull Island).

XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Pack debuts May 16th. The film is available now on Digital HD.