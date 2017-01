Team Voltron has been scattered throughout the universe in the aftermath of a perilous battle with Zarkon, Haggar and the evil Galra Empire. Working to bring the lions back together to form Voltron again, the Paladins’ plan to defeat the Galra once and for all takes them across the universe in search of new worlds and unexpected allies.

Find out if their plot to take down Zarkon succeeds when Season 2 of DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender premieres on Netflix January 20, 2017.