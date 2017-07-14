“Volumes of Blood” to Drip this August!

From hot genre label Dark Cuts comes a stirring volume of bloodcurdling horror from Blood Moon Pictures. In the tradition of cult classics Creepshow and V/H/S, comes Volumes of Blood : Horror Stories – a collection of bleedingly original horror from some of today’s most gifted genre filmmakers

A couple plans to purchase an old home, but would like one last tour before the closing. They’re guided around the estate by a creepy realtor that may have more in store than they bargained for. Searching floor by floor, they begin to discover the remnants of its sordid and terrifying past… A popular 80’s franchise gets a modern upgrade, but at what price?

And..on Halloween night a teen left home alone meets a trick or treater that wants more than just candy. A door to door insurance salesman makes a Thanksgiving house call with monstrous consequences. Andrew and Sara are happily married and plan on spending some quality time together, but something sinister has other plans for their evening. Carol’s Christmas Eve turns into a fight for survival when a vengeful stranger isn’t feeling the holiday spirit. Lastly, a birthday party turns bloody when some unexpected guests drop by at the wrong time.

Seven interwoven tales of terror, how many stories does your house have?

Featuring the work of Sean Blevins, John William Holt, Jon Maynard, Nathan Thomas Milliner, Justin Seaman, and James Treakle with an ensemble cast including Cindy Maples, Moses Moseley, Theo Kostaridis, and Thomas Dunbar, Volumes of Blood : Horror Stories features 7 original stories craftily assembled by producing team P.J. Starks, Eric Huskisson and Christopher Bower.

Volumes of Blood : Horror Stories out August 1st.

DVD Special Feature:

Cast & Crew Commentary Track

The Art of Killing – special effects featurette

House by the Video Store – behind-the-scenes featurette

Blu-ray Special Features: