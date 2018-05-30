VOODOO Makes Its Long-Awaited DVD Debut This Fall

From Wild Eye Releasing comes the highly-anticipated DVD premiere of VOODOO, a “gory, unique, and utterly creepy” (Inquisitr) ride into the fiery mouth of hell, from visionary director Tom Costabile.

Featuring “strong lead performances and a startling twist” (L.A Times), the no-holds-barred horror jaunt – which features a disturbing glimpse into hell for the last 35 minutes – has been called “groundbreaking” (DecayMag), “a modern cult classic” (BeyondtheGore) and a “must see” (RogerEbert.com).

VOODOO tells of an innocent southern girl, Dani, vacationing in Los Angeles to evade her increasingly complicated life. Once Dani arrives in Los Angeles, she learns that trying to escape her past is not as easy as she had hoped.

Samantha Stewart, Dominic Matteucci, Ruth Reynolds, Daniel Kozul, Ron Jeremy, and Lavelle Roby star in one of the best reviewed horror films of 2017, VOODOO, releases this September.