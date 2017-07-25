Static Multimedia
Movies

Warm Bodies Arriving on Video this Fall

Katie Steeter
Tue, Jul 25

The unique romantic comedy with a paranormal twist, Warm Bodies, arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital HD) for the first time ever on October 3rd from Lionsgate.

Nicholas Hoult stars as an unusual zombie who forms a special relationship with a human girl as they struggle to survive during a zombie epidemic. Rounding out the all-star cast is Teresa Palmer, Rob Corddry and two-time Academy Award nominee John Malkovich.

A funny new twist on a classic love story, Warm Bodies is a poignant tale about the power of human connection. After a zombie epidemic, R (a highly unusual zombie) encounters Julie (a human survivor), and rescues her from a zombie attack. Julie sees that R is different from the other zombies, and as the two form a special relationship in their struggle for survival, R becomes increasingly more human – setting off an exciting, romantic, and often comical chain of events that begins to transform the other zombies and maybe even the whole lifeless world.

4K Ultra HD/Blue-ray/Digital HD Special Features

  • Featurettes
    – “Boy Meets, Er, Doesn’t Eat Girl”
    – “R&J”
    – “A Little Less Dead”
    – “Extreme Zombie Makeover!”
    – “A Wreck in Progress”
    – “Bustin’ Caps”
    – “Beware the Boneys”
    – “Whimsical Sweetness: Teresa Palmer’s Warm Bodies Home Movies”
    – “Zombie Acting Tips with Rob Corddry”
  • Audio Commentary with Screenwriter/Director Jonathan Levine and Actors Nicholas Hoult and Teresa Palmer
  • Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary by Director Jonathan Levine
  • “Shrug & Groan” Gag Reel
  • Theatrical Trailer
