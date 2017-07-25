Warm Bodies Arriving on Video this Fall

The unique romantic comedy with a paranormal twist, Warm Bodies, arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital HD) for the first time ever on October 3rd from Lionsgate.

Nicholas Hoult stars as an unusual zombie who forms a special relationship with a human girl as they struggle to survive during a zombie epidemic. Rounding out the all-star cast is Teresa Palmer, Rob Corddry and two-time Academy Award nominee John Malkovich.

A funny new twist on a classic love story, Warm Bodies is a poignant tale about the power of human connection. After a zombie epidemic, R (a highly unusual zombie) encounters Julie (a human survivor), and rescues her from a zombie attack. Julie sees that R is different from the other zombies, and as the two form a special relationship in their struggle for survival, R becomes increasingly more human – setting off an exciting, romantic, and often comical chain of events that begins to transform the other zombies and maybe even the whole lifeless world.

4K Ultra HD/Blue-ray/Digital HD Special Features

Featurettes

– “Boy Meets, Er, Doesn’t Eat Girl”

– “R&J”

– “A Little Less Dead”

– “Extreme Zombie Makeover!”

– “A Wreck in Progress”

– “Bustin’ Caps”

– “Beware the Boneys”

– “Whimsical Sweetness: Teresa Palmer’s Warm Bodies Home Movies”

– “Zombie Acting Tips with Rob Corddry”

– “Boy Meets, Er, Doesn’t Eat Girl” – “R&J” – “A Little Less Dead” – “Extreme Zombie Makeover!” – “A Wreck in Progress” – “Bustin’ Caps” – “Beware the Boneys” – “Whimsical Sweetness: Teresa Palmer’s Warm Bodies Home Movies” – “Zombie Acting Tips with Rob Corddry” Audio Commentary with Screenwriter/Director Jonathan Levine and Actors Nicholas Hoult and Teresa Palmer

Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary by Director Jonathan Levine

“Shrug & Groan” Gag Reel

Theatrical Trailer