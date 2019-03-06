Watch First 9 Minutes of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Coming To Digital!

How do you manage an original spin on a decades’ old character in a fully saturated genre? Someone ought to ask Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

From the creative minds of The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street comes Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, winner of several awards—including this year’s Academy Award for Best Animated Feature—and digitally released just last week.

The film, spirited in storytelling and compelling animation, introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and the wild potential of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the heroic mask.

The superb voice cast includes Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, and Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, just to name a few.

And with its digital release, Into the Spider-Verse is filled to the brim with bonus content, including an all-new original comedic short “Spider-Ham: Caught in a Ham” (with John Mulvaney as Peter Porker); an alternate universe where you can discover new scenes, plot lines, and characters with the filmmakers as your guide; and a tribute to the late Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, creators of Spider-Man.