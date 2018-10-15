Watch How the Costumes Bring ‘Mortal Engines’ to Life

Mortal Engines is the startling, new epic adventure directed by Oscar-winning visual-effects artist Christian Rivers (King Kong).

Hundreds of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, a mysterious young woman, Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar), emerges as the only one who can stop London — now a giant, predator city on wheels — from devouring everything in its path. Feral, and fiercely driven by the memory of her mother, Hester joins forces with Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan), an outcast from London, along with Anna Fang (Jihae), a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on her head.

To be a good costume designer you have to step into a world, believe in it and create something that feels lived-in. Join three artists practicing a craft handed down through generations, as they bring the costumes of Mortal Engines to life.