‘Wayne’s World’ is Back In Theaters!

The cult classic comedy, Wayne’s World will be coming back to theaters on February 7th and 8th in select theaters nationwide. Fans across the U.S. will have the chance to party on with Wayne and Garth when the film returns to more than 400 theaters. The special events will include an exclusive introduction by Peter Travers (Rolling Stone Magazine and ABC-TV) and a videotaped chat with the director and cast members after the film.

Based on the “Saturday Night Live” sketch of the same name, Wayne’s World is a wacky, irreverent pop-culture comedy about the adventures of two amiably aimless metal-head friends, Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey). From Wayne’s basement, the pair broadcast a talk-show called “Wayne’s World” on local public access television. Wayne’s World, directed by Penelope Spheeris, grossed $183 million in its theatrical run, placing it as the tenth highest-grossing film of 1992 and the highest-grossing of the 11 films based on “Saturday Night Live” skits. The movie features Rob Lowe, Tia Carrere, Lara Flynn Boyle, Brian Doyle-Murray, Robert Patrick, Chris Farley, Ed O’Neill, Ione Skye, Meat Loaf, and Alice Cooper.

Paramount Home Media Distribution also will celebrate the anniversary with a Wayne’s World Double Feature on DVD and Digital HD, arriving February 14, 2017. Plus, Wayne’s World will be available on iTunes with new-to-digital extras, including a Director’s Commentary and Making-Of featurette.

Wayne’s World was originally released on February 14, 1992.