What Are The Justice League’s Team Dynamics?

What team-ups are you most looking forward to in the upcoming Justice League movie? We’ve seen some interesting pairings in the film’s recent trailers: Wonder Woman and Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman, Batman and Wonder Woman. However, the one partnership that probably wasn’t on your radar — but really should be — is Batman and Aquaman. No, seriously!

Batman and Aquaman have maintained a tenuous alliance in the pages of DC comics over the decades, where the two have often vied for the title of biggest jerk in the DC universe — Batman has a huge headstart in this particular competition. The root of their dispute can be understood by examining their somewhat parallel personalities: Aquaman rules the seven seas, and he’s frequently tried to assert his authority topside; Batman believes that he’s smarter than everyone else, and has no problem saying so. Clearly, two type-A personalities who shouldn’t be expected to play nice together — should we expect this dynamic in the movie?

In a new promotional teaser simply titled “Friends,” we see that directors Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon have toned down Batman and Aquaman’s comic-book rivalry to mere sniping and backbiting, which honestly can be just as entertaining. Here we see Aquaman (Jason Mamoa) riding shotgun on the Batmobile while remarking to its driver “you really are out of your mind,” to which Batman (Ben Affleck) responds, “I’m not the one who brought a pitchfork.” Bestest buddies!

It’s evident that Justice League is largely a remake of Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, which implies that a good portion of the film will entail finding and inviting (or coercing) prospective members to enlist. Thereafter, the film will probably work through the stages of discovering alliances, establishing comfort zones, and then coming together to take down the big-bad, which in this film is Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds). It’s a tried-and-true Hollywood metaphor that works particularly well in superhero films. Consequently, the interactions and dynamics between these iconic characters is crucial, since so much screen time will be dedicated to the process of getting to know each other.

Judging by the characters bits in this and other recent Justice League teasers and trailers, the team appears anxious to build a positive rapport. While it’s hinted that not everyone sees eye-to-eye initially, the five heroes all seem to be rowing in the same direction. However, one expects conflict to exist somewhere within the ranks.

Given the (temporary) absence of Superman, Mamoa’s Aquaman should be the team’s ‘tank,’ soaking-up damage while the rest of the team engages in hit-and-run attacks. We know that Batman is both a founding member of the Justice League and its field general too, which will almost certainly grate on Aquaman while he’s taking a beating on the front lines. These group dynamics are Whedon’s bread-and-butter, which he absolutely nailed in both Avengers films; hopefully the same focus on teammate bickering and battling will emerge in Justice League too. In a little more than one month we’ll find out!

Synopsis:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes — Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) — it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017.

Directed by Zack Snyder (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Man of Steel), the screenplay is by Joss Whedon and Chris Terrio from a story by Snyder and Terrio. Justice League is produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns. The executive producers are Jim Rowe, Wesley Coller, Curt Kanemoto, Chris Terrio and Ben Affleck.

SOURCE: Warner Bros. UK