With Oscar nominations just released, movie fans across the country are buzzing with excitement. The 89th annual Academy Awards will take place February 26th and the speculation as to who will win is already soaring! Will La La Land capitalize on its record tying fourteen nominations with a dominant performance at the Oscars? Will the Academy honor the racially diverse field with winning statues? How will first time host Jimmy Kimmel be received? Never ones to leave fans in the dark, the best and newest online source for unbiased gambling reviews and information, OnlineGambling.lv posted odds on what to expect for the 2017 Oscars.

“The Oscars continue to captivate fans unlike any other awards show,” stated OnlineGambling.lv spokesperson Allan Kingsley Jones. “Movies elicit strong emotions that entice fan interaction throughout the nation and across the world!”

Analysts at the website OnlineGambling.lv posted their picks for the 2017 Academy Awards:

Odds to win Best Picture

La La Land: 7/13

Moonlight: 4/1

Manchester by the Sea: 19/1

Fences: 30/1

Hidden Figures: 49/1

Hacksaw Ridge: 80/1

Arrival: 100/1

Lion: 100/1

Hell or High Water: 100/1

Odds to win Best Actor

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea): 2/3

Denzel Washington (Fences): 17/3

Ryan Gosling (La La Land): 22/3

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge): 50/1

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic): 100/1

Odds to win Best Actress

Emma Stone (La La Land): 3/2

Natalie Portman (Jackie): 13/7

Isabelle Huppert (Elle): 4/1

Ruth Negga (Loving): 30/1

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins): 50/1

Odds to win Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight): 8/17

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals): 17/3

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water): 9/1

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea): 19/1

Dev Patel (Lion): 50/1

Odds to win Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis (Fences): 3/7

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea): 4/1

Naomie Harris (Moonlight): 19/1

Nicole Kidman (Lion): 30/1

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures): 70/1

Odds to win Best Director

Damien Chazelle (La La Land): 3/7

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea): 17/3

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight): 10/1

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival): 50/1

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge): 70/1

Odds to win Best Animated Feature

Zootopia: 11/9

Moana: 3/2

Kubo and the Two Strings: 9/1

My Life As a Zucchini: 97/3

The Red Turtle: 100/1

89th Academy Awards Side Props

O/U Jimmy Kimmel wardrobe changes: 2

Odds Jimmy Kimmel sings during the opening monologue: 4/1

Odds Jimmy Kimmel hosts again in the next ten years: 9/11

Odds Jimmy Kimmel makes anti-Trump statements during the opening monologue: 2/3

O/U award winners who make anti-Trump statements in their acceptance speech: 2

O/U award winners who claim “shock/surprise” during their acceptance speech: 5

O/U award winners who cry during their acceptance speech: 2

O/U award winners who get drowned out by music during their acceptance speech: 1

O/U award winners who acknowledge the clock is telling them to end their acceptance speech: 2

Odds a presenter/winner falls while on stage: 9/1

Odds a celebrity is seen picking their nose: 19/1

Odds a celebrity has a “wardrobe malfunction”*: 47/3

*Clarification: while there’s no authoritative definition of “wardrobe malfunction” yet, nudity is not a prerequisite.

Odds a presenter/winner is intoxicated on stage: 3/1

Odds a presenter/winner audibly swears: 17/3