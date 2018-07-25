What’s New on Netflix this August

Here’s the full list..

August 1st

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

August 2nd

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe– NETFLIX FILM

Cocaine Coast– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I AM A KILLER– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Like Father– NETFLIX FILM

After she’s left at the altar, a workaholic executive ends up on her honeymoon cruise with her estranged father. Marching Orders– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 4th

Flavors of Youth: International Version– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On Children– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

oppression and family dysfunction.

August 5th

Paid in Full

August 9th

Perdida– NETFLIX FILM

The Originals: Season 5

August 10th

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Afflicted– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

All About the Washingtons– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Insatiable– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La casa de las flores– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Million Pound Menu– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society– NETFLIX FILM

The Package– NETFLIX FILM

The Ponysitters Club– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Zion– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

become a competitive wrestler.

August 11th

No Country for Old Men

August 13th

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job

August 15th

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100: Season 5

August 16th

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

August 17th

Disenchantment– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pinky Malinky– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stay Here– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Motive– NETFLIX FILM

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before– NETFLIX FILM

Ultraviolet– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 19th

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 21st

Year One

August 23rd

Deadwind– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Follow This– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Great News: Season 1

August 24th

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ghoul– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The After Party– NETFLIX FILM

The Innocents– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Young & Hungry: Season 5

August 28th

The Good Place: Season 2

August 29th

Inequality for All

August 31st

Inside the Criminal Mind– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ozark: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paradise PD– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Laws of Thermodynamics– NETFLIX FILM

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Undercover Law– NETFLIX ORIGINAL