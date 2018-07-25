What’s New on Netflix this August

Here’s the full list..
August 1st
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Stripes
Switched– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
August 2nd
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe– NETFLIX FILM
Cocaine Coast– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I AM A KILLER– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Like Father– NETFLIX FILM
After she’s left at the altar, a workaholic executive ends up on her honeymoon cruise with her estranged father. Marching Orders– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 4th
Flavors of Youth: International Version– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On Children– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
oppression and family dysfunction.
August 5th
Paid in Full
August 9th
Perdida– NETFLIX FILM
The Originals: Season 5
August 10th
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Afflicted– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
All About the Washingtons– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Insatiable– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La casa de las flores– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Million Pound Menu– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society– NETFLIX FILM
The Package– NETFLIX FILM
The Ponysitters Club– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zion– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
become a competitive wrestler.
August 11th
No Country for Old Men
August 13th
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
The Nut Job
August 15th
Adventures in Public School
Hostiles
The 100: Season 5
August 16th
Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here
August 17th
Disenchantment– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pinky Malinky– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stay Here– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Motive– NETFLIX FILM
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before– NETFLIX FILM
Ultraviolet– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 19th
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 21st
Year One
August 23rd
Deadwind– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Follow This– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Great News: Season 1
August 24th
Ask the StoryBots: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ghoul– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The After Party– NETFLIX FILM
The Innocents– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Young & Hungry: Season 5
August 28th
The Good Place: Season 2
August 29th
Inequality for All
August 31st
Inside the Criminal Mind– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ozark: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paradise PD– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Comedy Lineup: Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Laws of Thermodynamics– NETFLIX FILM
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Undercover Law– NETFLIX ORIGINAL