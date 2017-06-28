What’s New on Netflix this July

Here’s a complete list of all the new movies and TV shows that will be available to stream on Netflix in July.
July 1st
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
Best in Show
Boat Trip
Caramel
Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1
Code Name: The Cleaner
Dad
Deep Water: Season 1
Delicatessen
Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
El Barco: Season 1
Emma
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Free Willy
Hostages (Israel): Season 2
Here Alone
Jackass: Number Two
Last Night
Liar’s Dice
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Matchstick Men
Mixed Signals
Offspring: Season 6
Out of Thin Air
Police Academy
Proof of Life
Punch-Drunk Love
Spawn: The Movie
Spice Up: Season 1
The Truth Is in the Stars
Yours Fatefully: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Season 1
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Longest Yard
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
The Astronaut Farmer
Taking Lives
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
The Originals: Season 4
Titanic
Unriddle II
Unriddle
Witnesses: Season 2
World at Your Feet: Season 1
Yes We Can!: Season 1
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
July 2nd
El Chema: Season 1
July 3rd
Diamond Cartel
Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
July 4th
The Standups: Season 1
July 6th
Butter
Speech & Debate
The Void
July 7th
1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
Castlevania: Season 1
Dawn of the Croods: Season 4
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4
Luna Petunia: Season 2
July 8th
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer
July 9th
Lion
July 11th
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
July 14th
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile
Chasing Coral
Friends From College: Season 1
To the Bone
July 15th
Rake: Season 4
West Coast Customs: Season 4
July 17th
A Cowgirl’s Story
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
Uncertain Glory
July 18th
Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
July 20th
Freeform
Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B
July 21st
Last Chance U: Season 2
Ozark: Season 1
The Worst Witch: Season 1
July 22nd
Railroad Tigers
July 24th
Victor
July 25th
Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special
Munroe Island
July 28th
Daughters of Destiny: Season 1
The Incredible Jessica James
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5
July 31st
Courtesy of USofAnderson
After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4