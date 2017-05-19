Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler Star in New Comedy ‘The House’

After Scott and Kate Johansen (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) lose their daughter Alex’s college fund, they become desperate to earn it back so she can pursue her dream of attending a university. With the help of their neighbor Frank (Jason Mantzoukas), they decide to start an illegal casino in his house.

The comedy The House also stars Nick Kroll (“Vacation,” TV’s “Kroll Show”), Allison Tolman (TV’s “Fargo”), Michaela Watkins (TV’s “Transparent”), Ryan Simpkins (“Arcadia”), Jessie Ennis (TV’s “Veep” and “Better Call Saul”), Rob Huebel (“Horrible Bosses 2,” TV’s “Transparent”), Cedric Yarbrough (TV’s “Reno 911!”) and Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner (“The Town,” “The Hurt Locker,” “Arrival”).

Andrew Jay Cohen makes his feature film directorial debut with The House. The script was written by Brendan O’Brien and Cohen, whose previous collaborations include the hit comedies “Neighbors” and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.” “The House” is produced by Nathan Kahane, Joe Drake, Brendan O’Brien, Andrew Jay Cohen, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. The executive producers are Marc S. Fischer, Chris Henchy, Spencer Wong, Toby Emmerich, Richard Brener, Michael Disco, and Bruce Berman.

In theaters June 30th