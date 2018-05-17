Movies

Winona Ryder & Keanu Reeves Star in New Trailer for ‘Destination Wedding’

Katie Steeter
Thu, May 17

Destination Wedding reunites two of Hollywood’s most adored stars, Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, as the socially awkward Frank and Lindsay.

When they meet on their way to a destination wedding, they soon discover they have a lot in common: they both hate the bride, the groom, the wedding, themselves, and most especially each other. As the weekend’s events continually force them together – and their cheerlessness immediately isolates them from the other guests – Frank and Lindsay find that if you verbally spar with someone long enough, anything can happen. When debate gives way to desire, they must decide which is stronger: their hearts or their common sense.



Destination Wedding opens in select theaters August 24th.

You may also like

Advertisement