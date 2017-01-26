‘Wolves’ Opening in Theaters and VOD this March

Anthony (Taylor John Smith) is a standout player on his Manhattan high school’s basketball team with seemingly everything going for him: a killer three-point shot, a loving girlfriend (Zazie Beetz), and a chance at a scholarship to Cornell. But Anthony’s dreams of playing college ball are jeopardized by his volatile father (Michael Shannon), a hard-drinking writer whose compulsive gambling threatens to derail the lives of both his wife (Carla Gugino) and son. Though it goes against his nature, Anthony must summon the strength to step out from his father’s shadow and reclaim his future.

Boasting an explosive performance by Michael Shannon, Wolves pulses with the energy of New York City and “the most compelling basketball scenes since Hoop Dreams” (Indiewire).

Opening in theaters and VOD March 3rd

Directed by: Bart Freundlich

Starring: Carla Gugino, Michael Shannon, Taylor John Smith, & Zazie Beetz