Harrelson stars as Wilson, a lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged misanthrope who reunites with his estranged wife (Laura Dern) and gets a shot at happiness when he learns he has a teenage daughter (Isabella Amara) he has never met. In his uniquely outrageous and slightly twisted way, he sets out to connect with her.

Starring Woody Harrelson, Laura Dern, Judy Greer, Cheryl Hines and Isabella Amara

In Theaters March 24, 2017