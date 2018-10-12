ZOMBIE gets Resurrected in 40th Anniversary Limited Edition

Just in time for its 40th Anniversary, Blue Underground is proud to present Zombie in a brand-new 4K Restoration from the original uncut and uncensored camera negative.

In Italy, it was considered the ‘unofficial sequel’ to Dawn of the Dead. In England, it was known as Zombie Flesh Eaters and banned as obscene. In America, it was called Zombie and advertised with the depraved tag line “We Are Going To Eat You!”

Tisa Farrow, Ian McCulloch, Al Cliver, and Richard Johnson star in this worldwide splatter sensation directed by ‘Maestro Of Gore’ Lucio Fulci that remains one of the most eye-skewering, skin-ripping, gore-gushingly graphic horror hits of all time.

This is a Zombie release like never seen it before, bursting at the seams with hours of new and archival extras. It includes the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by Fabio Frizzi (with an exclusive bonus track), a collectible booklet with a new essay by Stephen Thrower, and a ton of other killer bonus features. A complete list is below…

Disc 1 (Blu-ray) Feature Film + Extras:

New! Audio Commentary #1 with Troy Howarth, Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films

Audio Commentary #2 with Star Ian McCulloch and Diabolik Magazine Editor Jason J. Slater

New! When The Earth Spits Out The Dead – Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond

Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Poster & Still Gallery

Guillermo del Toro Intro

Disc 2 (Blu-ray) Extras:

Zombie Wasteland – Interviews with Stars Ian McCulloch, Richard Johnson & Al Cliver, and

Actor/Stuntman Ottaviano Dell’Acqua

Flesh Eaters on Film – Interview with Co-Producer Fabrizio De Angelis

Deadtime Stories – Interviews with Co-Writers Elisa Briganti and (Uncredited) Dardano Sacchetti

World of the Dead – Interviews with Cinematographer Sergio Salvati and Production & Costume

Designer Walter Patriarca

Zombi Italiano – Interviews with Special Make-Up Effects Artists Gianetto De Rossi & Maurizio

Trani and Special Effects Artist Gino De Rossi

Notes on a Headstone – Interview with Composer Fabio Frizzi

All in the Family – Interview with Antonella Fulci

Zombie Lover – Award-Winning Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro talks about one of his favorite films

The Exclusive Limited Collector’s Edition includes 2 Blu-rays, Soundtrack CD, collectible booklet, reversible sleeve, and special 3D lenticular slipcover (First Pressing Only) releasing November 27th. Pre-orders available now.