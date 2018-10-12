ZOMBIE gets Resurrected in 40th Anniversary Limited Edition

Just in time for its 40th Anniversary, Blue Underground is proud to present Zombie in a brand-new 4K Restoration from the original uncut and uncensored camera negative.
In Italy, it was considered the ‘unofficial sequel’ to Dawn of the Dead. In England, it was known as Zombie Flesh Eaters and banned as obscene. In America, it was called Zombie and advertised with the depraved tag line “We Are Going To Eat You!”
Tisa Farrow, Ian McCulloch, Al Cliver, and Richard Johnson star in this worldwide splatter sensation directed by ‘Maestro Of Gore’ Lucio Fulci that remains one of the most eye-skewering, skin-ripping, gore-gushingly graphic horror hits of all time.
This is a Zombie release like never seen it before, bursting at the seams with hours of new and archival extras. It includes the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by Fabio Frizzi (with an exclusive bonus track), a collectible booklet with a new essay by Stephen Thrower, and a ton of other killer bonus features. A complete list is below…
Disc 1 (Blu-ray) Feature Film + Extras:
- New! Audio Commentary #1 with Troy Howarth, Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films
- Audio Commentary #2 with Star Ian McCulloch and Diabolik Magazine Editor Jason J. Slater
- New! When The Earth Spits Out The Dead – Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond
- Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci
- Theatrical Trailers
- TV Spots
- Radio Spots
- Poster & Still Gallery
- Guillermo del Toro Intro
Disc 2 (Blu-ray) Extras:
- Zombie Wasteland – Interviews with Stars Ian McCulloch, Richard Johnson & Al Cliver, and
- Actor/Stuntman Ottaviano Dell’Acqua
- Flesh Eaters on Film – Interview with Co-Producer Fabrizio De Angelis
- Deadtime Stories – Interviews with Co-Writers Elisa Briganti and (Uncredited) Dardano Sacchetti
- World of the Dead – Interviews with Cinematographer Sergio Salvati and Production & Costume
- Designer Walter Patriarca
- Zombi Italiano – Interviews with Special Make-Up Effects Artists Gianetto De Rossi & Maurizio
- Trani and Special Effects Artist Gino De Rossi
- Notes on a Headstone – Interview with Composer Fabio Frizzi
- All in the Family – Interview with Antonella Fulci
- Zombie Lover – Award-Winning Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro talks about one of his favorite films
The Exclusive Limited Collector’s Edition includes 2 Blu-rays, Soundtrack CD, collectible booklet, reversible sleeve, and special 3D lenticular slipcover (First Pressing Only) releasing November 27th. Pre-orders available now.