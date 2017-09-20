Zombie Horror Coming Just in Time For Halloween – Dawn of the Dead

This Halloween, get ready for a dose of zombie apocalypse mayhem and a trip to hell! On October 31, 2017, Scream Factory presents Dawn of the Dead Collector’s Edition 2-Disc Blu-ray. A must-have for movie collectors, horror enthusiasts and loyal fans,

Heart-pounding action and bone-chilling thrills power this edgy and frightening remake of George A. Romero’s apocalyptic horror classic, Dawn Of The Dead! From visionary filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen), this pulse-pounding jolt-a-thon stars Ving Rhames (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Sarah Polley (Splice), Jake Weber (Wendigo), Mekhi Phifer (Divergent) and Ty Burrell (Modern Family).

The world is in danger when a mysterious virus turns people into mindless, flesh-eating zombies. In a mall in the heartland, a handful of survivors wage a desperate, last-stand battle to stay alive … and human!

Dawn Of The Dead Collector’s Edition Blu-ray bonus features:

Disc One – Theatrical Version:

New HD master derived from the digital intermediate archival negative

New Take A Chance on Me – an interview with actor Ty Burrell

New Gunn for Hire – an interview with writer James Gunn

New Punk, Rock & Zombie – an interview with actor Jake Weber

New Killing Time at the Mall: The Special Effects of Dawn of the Dead – an interview with special makeup effects artists David Anderson and Heather Langenkamp Anderson

Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by director Zach Snyder and producer Eric Newman

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

Disc Two – Unrated Version:

New HD master derived from the digital intermediate archival negative with HD inserts

Audio Commentary with director Zach Snyder and producer Eric Newman

Splitting Headaches: Anatomy of Exploding Heads

Attack of the Living Dead

Raising the Dead

Andy’s Lost Tape

Special Report: Zombie Invasion

Undead and Loving It: A Mockumentary

Drawing the Dead featurette

Storyboard Comparisons

Hidden Easter Egg

