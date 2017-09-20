Zombie Horror Coming Just in Time For Halloween – Dawn of the Dead

This Halloween, get ready for a dose of zombie apocalypse mayhem and a trip to hell! On October 31, 2017, Scream Factory presents Dawn of the Dead Collector’s Edition 2-Disc Blu-ray. A must-have for movie collectors, horror enthusiasts and loyal fans,
Heart-pounding action and bone-chilling thrills power this edgy and frightening remake of George A. Romero’s apocalyptic horror classic, Dawn Of The Dead! From visionary filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen), this pulse-pounding jolt-a-thon stars Ving Rhames (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Sarah Polley (Splice), Jake Weber (Wendigo), Mekhi Phifer (Divergent) and Ty Burrell (Modern Family).
The world is in danger when a mysterious virus turns people into mindless, flesh-eating zombies. In a mall in the heartland, a handful of survivors wage a desperate, last-stand battle to stay alive … and human!
Dawn Of The Dead Collector’s Edition Blu-ray bonus features:
Disc One – Theatrical Version:
- New HD master derived from the digital intermediate archival negative
- New Take A Chance on Me – an interview with actor Ty Burrell
- New Gunn for Hire – an interview with writer James Gunn
- New Punk, Rock & Zombie – an interview with actor Jake Weber
- New Killing Time at the Mall: The Special Effects of Dawn of the Dead – an interview with special makeup effects artists David Anderson and Heather Langenkamp Anderson
- Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by director Zach Snyder and producer Eric Newman
- Theatrical Trailer
- Still Gallery
Disc Two – Unrated Version:
- New HD master derived from the digital intermediate archival negative with HD inserts
- Audio Commentary with director Zach Snyder and producer Eric Newman
- Splitting Headaches: Anatomy of Exploding Heads
- Attack of the Living Dead
- Raising the Dead
- Andy’s Lost Tape
- Special Report: Zombie Invasion
- Undead and Loving It: A Mockumentary
- Drawing the Dead featurette
- Storyboard Comparisons
- Hidden Easter Egg
Dawn of the Dead Collector’s Edition is available now for pre-order at ShoutFactory.com