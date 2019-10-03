Airspace Share 2-Track Single Featuring K Á R Y Y N

Airspace are LA-based producer Steve Nalepa (The Acid, TeamSupreme) and guitarist Tony Bevilacqua (The Distillers, Cold Showers). Their new single features an instrumental collaboration with K Á R Y Y N whose debut album, The Quanta Series, was released earlier this year on Mute.

Bevilacqua started “Stillness” “as a string composition intended to invoke being in a place far away from anything, in untouched, raw nature.” During sessions for K Á R Y Y N’s debut album, Nalepa and K Á R Y Y N began reworking Airspace’s “Stillness” track into a brand new track called “CYTOKINESIS.” The version on this single is the unreleased instrumental; the original version appears on THE QUANTA SERIES.

The haunting video for “Stillness” was created by Zak Norman, a British visual artist and stage designer who operates under the pseudonym of Black Box Echo. He created the album art for all Airspace releases, including this one, utilising his complex analog visual processing. He has collaborated with musicians such as Squarepusher, Bicep and Africa Express on set pieces and touring productions.