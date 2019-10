Hoodboi continues to curate soulful, hybrid vibes on the new Sahara EP. The influential El Paso-born, LA-based producer / DJ took his time crafting a follow-up to 2018’s breakthrough Breathing Room, and it shows. From the title track’s sunrise-worthy piano riffs to the earworm hooks of “Water Runs Dry” featuring Dirty Radio and energetic, club-ready closer “Higher,” Sahara is Hoodboi taking his house-inspired sound to new elevations.