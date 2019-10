New Orleans based garage-pop band Pet Fangs share the video today for one of their latest hits, “Problemz,” from the full-length album Ultra Deluxe released late this summer.

Ultra Deluxe juxtaposes life and comedy, exploring everything from relationships and parenthood, to drinking habits and hard hitting topics like immigration. The Pet Fangs crew have a sound that’s all their own, perfectly meshing rock and pop, with tinges of ’80s-themed zest.