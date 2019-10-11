Starcrawler Bring Rock Nostalgia On "No More Pennies"
Los Angeles band Starcrawler are a band of misfit rock & rollers for a new generation. The visceral, not-to-be-missed experience of a Starcrawler gig perfectly melds a classic arena rock show with the sweat and grit of a club date, typically featuring frontwoman Arrow de Wilde covered in blood and writhing across the stage in a bejeweled jockstrap and guitarist Henri Cash throwing his guitar and jumping into the crowd to perform.
The band took this intensity into the studio and the end result is their incredibly dynamic sophomore record, Devour You, released today via Rough Trade. Produced by Nick Launay (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, L7), the LP takes the feral power of their 2018 self-titled debut and twists it into something grander and more gracefully composed.
Starcrawler are fresh off tours with the likes of Beck, Spoon, Cage The Elephant and The Distillers, and on their own headline tour now.
Tour dates:
10/11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
10/12/19 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake Lounge
10/14/19 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room
10/15/19 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge
10/16/19 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club
10/17/19 – Chicago IL – Lincoln Hall
10/19/19 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern
10/22/19 – Montreal – Bar Le Rtiz PDB
10/23/19 – Somerville, MA – ONCE Ballroom
10/25/19 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/26/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle
10/27/19 – Washington, DC – Pie Shop
10/28/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Café
10/30/19 – Detroit, MI – Hell Night @Third Man Records
10/31/19 – Nashville, TN – Halloween @Third Man Records
11/1/19 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5
11/2/19 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa
11/5/19 – Austin, TX – Barracuda
11/8/19 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
11/9/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
11/16/19 – Berlin – Maze Club
11/17/19 – Rotterdam – Rotown
11/18/19 – Antwerp – Kavka
11/20/19 – Paris – Petit Bain
11/21/19 – London – Underworld
12/4/19 – Tokyo – Liquid Room
12/5/19 – Osaka – Banana Hall
12/6/19 – Nagoya – Club Quattro