Starcrawler Bring Rock Nostalgia On "No More Pennies"

Los Angeles band Starcrawler are a band of misfit rock & rollers for a new generation. The visceral, not-to-be-missed experience of a Starcrawler gig perfectly melds a classic arena rock show with the sweat and grit of a club date, typically featuring frontwoman Arrow de Wilde covered in blood and writhing across the stage in a bejeweled jockstrap and guitarist Henri Cash throwing his guitar and jumping into the crowd to perform.

The band took this intensity into the studio and the end result is their incredibly dynamic sophomore record, Devour You, released today via Rough Trade. Produced by Nick Launay (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, L7), the LP takes the feral power of their 2018 self-titled debut and twists it into something grander and more gracefully composed.

Starcrawler are fresh off tours with the likes of Beck, Spoon, Cage The Elephant and The Distillers, and on their own headline tour now.

Tour dates:

10/11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

10/12/19 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake Lounge

10/14/19 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

10/15/19 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

10/16/19 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club

10/17/19 – Chicago IL – Lincoln Hall

10/19/19 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

10/22/19 – Montreal – Bar Le Rtiz PDB

10/23/19 – Somerville, MA – ONCE Ballroom

10/25/19 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/26/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle

10/27/19 – Washington, DC – Pie Shop

10/28/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Café

10/30/19 – Detroit, MI – Hell Night @Third Man Records

10/31/19 – Nashville, TN – Halloween @Third Man Records

11/1/19 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

11/2/19 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

11/5/19 – Austin, TX – Barracuda

11/8/19 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

11/9/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

11/16/19 – Berlin – Maze Club

11/17/19 – Rotterdam – Rotown

11/18/19 – Antwerp – Kavka

11/20/19 – Paris – Petit Bain

11/21/19 – London – Underworld

12/4/19 – Tokyo – Liquid Room

12/5/19 – Osaka – Banana Hall

12/6/19 – Nagoya – Club Quattro