The Schizophonics - "Battle Line" Music Video
Hailed by everyone who sees them as one of the best live bands EVER, akin to The MC5, ATDI and James Brown. They just brought down the house on tour in Europe with King Khan and are beloved tour mates of RFTC, The Woggles and more. Full US tour in October below.
The new album, titled People in the Sky, will be released on October 31st, 2019 on Pig Baby Records. The album was produced by Dave Gardner (Hot Snakes, RFTC.)
THE SCHIZOPHONICS LIVE 2019:
08/24 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
09/13 Montreal, QB @ Fuzztival
10/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Harvard & Stone
10/11 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
10/12 Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar
10/13 Phoenix, AZ @ Rhythm Room
10/14 El Paso, TX @ The Neon Rose
10/17 Denton, TX @ Harvest House
10/18 Austin, TX @ Nicolaza’s/Far Out
10/19 Houston, TX @ Rudyards
10/20 New Orleans, LA @ TBA
10/23 Miami, FL @ Gramps
10/24 St. Petersburg, FL @ The Bends
10/25 Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub
10/26 Atlanta, GA @ Star Bar
10/27 Memphis, TN @ DKDC
10/30 New York, NY @ Union Pool
10/31 Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar
11/01 Washington, DC @ The Pie Shop
11/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s
11/03 New Haven, CT @ Café Nine
11/04 Providence, RI @ Dusk
11/05 NYC, NY @ Illegal Mezcal Private Party
11/06 Pittsburg, PA @ Get Hip
11/07 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
11/08 Detroit, MI @ The Outer Limits
11/09 Chicago, IL @ Liars Club
11/10 Madison, WI @ Mickey’s Tavern
11/12 Appleton, Wi @ The Cold Shot
11/15 Wenatchee, WA @ Walley’s
11/16 Seattle, WA @ Freakout Festival
11/17 Portland, OR @ Twilight Café