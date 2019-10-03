The Schizophonics - "Battle Line" Music Video

Hailed by everyone who sees them as one of the best live bands EVER, akin to The MC5, ATDI and James Brown. They just brought down the house on tour in Europe with King Khan and are beloved tour mates of RFTC, The Woggles and more. Full US tour in October below.

The new album, titled People in the Sky, will be released on October 31st, 2019 on Pig Baby Records. The album was produced by Dave Gardner (Hot Snakes, RFTC.)

THE SCHIZOPHONICS LIVE 2019:

08/24 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

09/13 Montreal, QB @ Fuzztival

10/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Harvard & Stone

10/11 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

10/12 Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar

10/13 Phoenix, AZ @ Rhythm Room

10/14 El Paso, TX @ The Neon Rose

10/17 Denton, TX @ Harvest House

10/18 Austin, TX @ Nicolaza’s/Far Out

10/19 Houston, TX @ Rudyards

10/20 New Orleans, LA @ TBA

10/23 Miami, FL @ Gramps

10/24 St. Petersburg, FL @ The Bends

10/25 Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub

10/26 Atlanta, GA @ Star Bar

10/27 Memphis, TN @ DKDC

10/30 New York, NY @ Union Pool

10/31 Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar

11/01 Washington, DC @ The Pie Shop

11/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s

11/03 New Haven, CT @ Café Nine

11/04 Providence, RI @ Dusk

11/05 NYC, NY @ Illegal Mezcal Private Party

11/06 Pittsburg, PA @ Get Hip

11/07 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

11/08 Detroit, MI @ The Outer Limits

11/09 Chicago, IL @ Liars Club

11/10 Madison, WI @ Mickey’s Tavern

11/12 Appleton, Wi @ The Cold Shot

11/15 Wenatchee, WA @ Walley’s

11/16 Seattle, WA @ Freakout Festival

11/17 Portland, OR @ Twilight Café