1800 Tequila And Pusha-T Find Newcomers For “1800 Seconds”

Hip-hop legend Pusha-T and 1800 Tequila have partnered to find 10 aspiring hip-hop artists to launch 1800 Seconds, a new recording and artist discovery platform that gives unsigned artists a chance to record one new track.

Pusha-T personally selected each rising artist for 1800 Seconds from across the country for their individuality and unique music. Under his curation the 1800 Seconds music platform produced a 30-minute compilation album featuring 10 new tracks.

After more than 15 years as a major recording artist and coming off the success of his third studio album Daytona, the verified titan of hip-hop is pushing culture forward by supporting new talent. The 10 artists include Ant White (Philadelphia, PA), Cartel Count Up (Hampton, VA), Don Zio P (Middletown, CT), Hass Irv (Harlem, NY), Monalyse (Detroit, MI), Nita Jonez (Houston, TX), Sam Austins (Detroit, MI), T Got Bank (Brooklyn, NY), Trevor Lanier (Wilmington, NC) and Tyler Thomas (Los Angeles, CA).

More information and full album available at 1800seconds.com.