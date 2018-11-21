AJ Tracey Announces Self-Titled Debut & Shares “Doing It”

AJ Tracey will arrive on February 8th, 2019, marking an exciting return for the multi award-winning London rapper. Recorded between London and LA over the past twelve months, the album promises to build on his ever-expanding repertoire of styles and sounds, after a year where the world class Londoner has tried his hand at everything from afro-pop (“Mimi”) to dancehall (“Butterflies”).

To coincide with the announcement, AJ Tracey is sharing the lead single from the album “Doing It”, accompanied by a new video. The Swifta Beater-produced track is a high-octane banger that marks AJ’s long-awaited return to his grime roots and sees the self-confessed “rockstar” AJ reflecting on his ability to do whatever he wants, setting the pace for his forthcoming album.