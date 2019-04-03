Albert Hammond Jr. Releases Music Video for “Fast Times”

Albert Hammond Jr. releases a new video for the hit single ‘Fast Times’ ahead of a packed summer music festival season. The gritty, fast-paced visuals feature live footage of Albert Hammond Jr. on stage performing at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles during his last tour stop following the release of ‘Francis Trouble’ – his fifth solo studio album. Embodying the song title, the video also captures Albert Hammond Jr. traveling around Los Angeles in cars and motorcycles, featuring blurred street lights and visuals rapidly moving in his rearview representing the lyrical content of the song.