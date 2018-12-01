Ariana Grande Sets New Vevo 24 Hour View Record

The highly anticipated official music video from Ariana Grande “thank u, next” is set to break the Vevo 24hr view count record with over 50M views. The video was released on Vevo Friday 30th November at 3pm ET.

The “thank u, next” video features Kris Jenner playing Ariana’s mom as well as a playful representation of some of movies most iconic romantic comedies. The scenes feature cameos from Jennifer Coolidge, Jonathan Bennett, Troye Sivan, Colleen Ballinger, Daniella Monet, Elizabeth Gillies and Stefanie Drummond.