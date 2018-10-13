Art d’Ecco Releases Debut And Shares First Video Starring Emilie Underhill

Mysterious Canadian glam-rocker Art d’Ecco is proud to release his debut full length Trespasser via Paper Bag Records. Art shares the first video for album standout “Mary,” which stars Emilie Underhill as the titular Mary and was directed by Kira Clavell.

Art recently announced a run of Canadian tour dates, including recent appearances at Rifflandia and Pop Montreal, and an upcoming performance at Halifax Pop Explosion. The full list of tour dates can be found below, with more dates (including US performances) to be announced soon.

Art d’Ecco tour dates:

Oct 16 – Hamilton, ON @ The Casbah

Oct 19 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Pop Explosion

Oct 23 – Ottawa, ON @ House of TARG

Oct 24 – Guelph, ON @ DSTRCT

Oct 25 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

Nov 10 – Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar

Nov 16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore