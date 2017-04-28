ATLUS Partners With iam8bit to Release ‘Persona 5’ Vinyl Soundtracks

The Persona 5 soundtrack on vinyl records will be released in two editions available for purchase:

Essential Edition – This version will come with 4 vinyl records that contain selected tracks curated by the Atlus Sound Team and will be priced at $100.

Deluxe Edition – This version will feature the complete Persona 5 soundtrack on 6 vinyl records and will be priced at $175 (limited pressing of 1,000).

Besides having sweet Persona 5 music on vinyl, the records will come packaged with stunning album cover art. It can’t reveal it just yet, but please stay tuned to iam8bit for more information in the future.

iam8bit will also be documenting the entire creation process of the albums via videos, photos, and interviews which includes:

Mastering – They’ll visit their favorite mastering studio, Infrasonic, and chronicle how music is mixed for the retro technology that is vinyl.

Test Presses – They’ll show you what it’s like to create lacquers & test presses, which serve as the benchmark for the vinyl’s audio quality.

Vinyl Production – They’ll hang with their friends from Noiseland at their factory in France, capturing the analog magic of melting “wax” and stamping records. It’s pretty crazy to see because some of these machines are nearly 100 years old!

Packaging – They’ll reveal just how much work goes into creating a unique packaging experience from design to printing to assembly.

Artwork – They’ll reveal the “Mystery Album Art,” the result of an intimate collaboration between iam8bit, ATLUS, SEGA, and a to-be-announced, top-secret artist.

The Persona 5 vinyl soundtracks will ship in later this year – pre-orders will begin 10am PDT today