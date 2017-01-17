AZRA Premieres New Single “Shine”

Up-and-coming pop artist Azra has premiered her brand new single “Shine.” The song comes from Azra’s debut EP, Freedom, which features suave melodies and uplifting hooks, is the result of Azra living life on her terms: authentically, and in her own unconventional way.

On the new track, Azra shares: “‘Shine’ is intended to be an inspirational song to empower people to be their very best selves and highlight that they have the choice of being who they want to be despite societal and social expectations.”

Born in South Korea, it was there that Azra discovered her passion for the performing arts at the early age of four. Her family moved to California when she was nine years old, and it was via music that Azra first began to learn English. She continued honing her passion for performing through involvement in musical theater, bands, church choirs, and hip hop dance teams.

She continued to perform over the years, which included dancing for a prominent hip hop dance company at Boston University and singing as part of an NYC girl group. While in college, Azra also started her own brand consulting, people coaching business called CLÚ INC, which led to a corporate management position for one of the Big 4 consulting companies.

Azra eventually realized that music was a calling she could not escape. She recently launched her own record label under the CLÚ umbrella, CLÚ Records, under which she will be releasing her debut EP Freedom. Written and recorded in LA in 2016, the EP can only be described as a mixture of pop, rock, and dance. It pulls inspiration from Azra’s past struggles with music, self-expression, and love. By sharing her own story, Azra hopes to inspire others to live life for themselves.

Azra will be releasing her debut EP, Freedom on March 3rd