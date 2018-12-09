Badflower Debuts “Heroin” Music Video Featuring Johnny Galecki

Southern California rockers Badflower have unveiled a music video for their powerful new single “Heroin”. Appearing in the video are Emmy-Nominated actor Johnny Galecki (“The Big Bang Theory”) and frontman Josh Katz, as they weave through the complicated highs and lows that plague toxic relationships. Jordan Wolfbauer, with whom the band previously worked with on their music videos for “Ghost” and “x ANA x”, directed the piece.

“Heroin” marks the third offering from the band’s highly anticipated debut album OK, I’M SICK – out February 22, 2019 via Big Machine/John Varvatos Records. In addition to Katz, “Heroin” was co-written by fellow band mates Joey Morrow, Alex Espiritu, and Anthony Sonetti. It was preceded by the chart topping hit “Ghost” as well as “x ANA x”, all of which the band wrote and recorded in Los Angeles along with the 10 other songs set to be featured on the record. All three blistering tracks are available now to fans who pre-order the album here.