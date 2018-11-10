Bay Area Experimental Outfit Hello Yello Debuts “Feel That Again” Music Video with Aramis Hudson

Oakland polymath trio Hello Yello are introducing themselves with a new video. The warm and feel-good visuals for “Feel that Again” were directed by Jack Paradise, the CalArts classmate of Hello Yello’s lead singer Dylan, and stars Illegal Civilization‘s Aramis Hudson, who was recently featured in HBO’s Ballers and Jonah Hill’s Mid90‘s. The hazy, West Coast vibe of the video mirrors the sound of “Feel that Again”, a melodic track that blends reggae rhythms, sharp snares, and heady electric guitar wobbles.

Growing up in Oakland’s experimental music scene, the newly-realized band artfully bridges punk, grunge, emo and hip-hop. Dylan (22, vocals and guitar), his younger brother Jaden (20, bass), and their friend Martin (20, drums) are making music that is bold, anguished, and exhilaratingly raw, with nostalgic echoes of the ’90s. Much like the visual for “Feel That Again,” the band’s music remains unpredictable, as gritty, raw soundscapes unfold into a thrilling range of sounds and emotions.