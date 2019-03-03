Bea Miller & 6lack Share New Track “it’s not u it’s me”

Acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Bea Miller, along with the Grammy-nominated artist 6lack, have shared their infectious new single, “it’s not u it’s me,” via Hollywood Records. This is the first in a series of bold new songs Bea will be releasing this year with additional notable collaborators to be announced. This new music marks the evolution of the singer, displaying her mature artistic growth and authenticity. In support of the new single and others to follow, Bea will embark on her first-ever headlining tour; the “nice to meet u tour,” kicks off April 23 (complete itinerary below).

“it’s not u it’s me,” was co-written by 6lack, Justin Tranter and Mary Weitz, and produced by Mike Sabath (Liam Payne, J Balvin, French Montana). Tranter has written for such notable artists as Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, Fall Out Boy and more and is a significant creative partner with Bea on this new musical chapter. The new single oozes self-confidence, with empowering lyrics laced over an irresistible dance hook.

Bea comments, “I think sometimes it’s easy to lose yourself in other people; to do things for, and with them that don’t represent who you are. There will always need to be compromise but this song is about crossing the line between helping someone else, and hurting yourself, and recognizing that when you can’t be who you’re supposed to be around a specific person, it’s time to prioritize yourself.”

More info on “nice to meet you tour” at nicetomeetutour.com