Beacon Sound Licenses Insides ‘Euphoria’ For Record Store Day Release

Beacon Sound to reissue the 1993 dream-pop classic Euphoria by UK duo Insides for Record Store Day 2019. Licensed from 4AD and featuring the original artwork, this limited edition vinyl release of 2000 copies will be foil-numbered and will include an additional insert containing contemporary liner notes by British music journalist Simon Reynolds, who coined the term “post-rock” while writing about the group in the early 90’s and declared Euphoria one of the albums of the year for Melody Maker in ’93.

Euphoria sits at the crossroads of a very exciting time in the early 1990s when artists like Seefeel, Moonshake, and Aphex Twin were mining emerging technologies and pushing British music in new directions. A leftfield electronic pop album without peer, Euphoria incorporates programmed beats, elements of neoclassical minimalism, and the soothing voice and acerbic lyrics of singer Kirsty Yates into a memorable and masterful collection of songs that sound like nothing else, either then or now. Reviews at the time reference composers like Steve Reich and Brian Eno as well as groups like My Bloody Valentine and AR Kane and describe it as being both “danceable” and “ambient”. Originally released on 4AD offshoot label Guernica (Unrest, Bettie Serveert, Spoonfed Hybrid), it made many year-end lists in 1993 and demands contemporary rediscovery and reappraisal given the era of genre-splicing experimentation that we are currently in.

From Simon Reynolds’ liner notes: “Those who heard the record back in ’93 may not be able to escape their own wistful hankerings for the early Nineties and its lost promise, it’s true. But if you’re listening to Euphoria for the first time, I think you will be surprised how modern it still sounds in 2019, an astonishing twenty-six years after it came out.”

Release Details:

– Available April 13 2019 (Record Store Day official release)

– Limited to 2000 foil-stamped copies for the world

– Liner notes by Simon Reynolds

– Remastered by Julian Tardo from the original half-inch tapes

– Insides performed Euphoria live in Paris last November, opening for Seefeel

– 2019 live dates TBA

1993 Reviews:

“If Brian Eno created music for airports, and today’s ambient crusaders build moods for biospheres spinning round distant moons, then Insides soundtrack bedrooms where the furniture’s arranged like an art installation; austere but weirdly, paradoxically intimate.” John Mulvey, NME

“Another aspirational tendril on the green shoots of Ambient dream pop’s curling wishplant…Euphoria leaves you ravished.” Rob Young, The Wire

“Insides make ‘nervous systems music’: while their techniques and textures parallel the lulling hypno-loops of systems composers like Philip Glass and Michael Nyman, their aura is agitated…if Insides have any real peers, they belong in that zone of post-rock/post-techno experimentalism that encompasses Disco Inferno, Seefeel, Aphex et al. Basically, Insides make delectable non-retro pop…one of the albums of the year”

Simon Reynolds, Melody Maker