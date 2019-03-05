Ben Folds and Violent Femmes Announce Co-Headline Tour

Ben Folds and Violent Femmes have announced a very special summer co-headline tour, set to begin Sunday, July 28 at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT, and continue through the first half of August.

Artist pre-sale is Tuesday, March 5 at 10 am local time. All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, March 8 at 10 am local time. VIP Packages will also be available for all dates. VIP packages feature a pre-show Meet & Greet and a Q&A with Ben, and a signed copy and excerpt readings by Ben of his soon-to-be-published memoir “A Dream About Lightning Bugs. A Life Of Music And Cheap Lessons. For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.benfolds.com/tour-dates and www.vfemmes.com/tour.

Tour Dates

July

28 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

August

1 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

3 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

4 – East Providence, RI – Bold Point Park

6 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors

8 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

9 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

10 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

11 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

14 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Company

15 – Des Moines, IA – Water Works Park Amphitheater

16 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre*

*Tickets go on sale on Monday, March 11 at 10am CST in Kansas City