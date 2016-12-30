Berlin Based Sofia Kourtesis Reveals Seductive Remix of Me Succeeds’ “Cool Kids”

The ravishing DJ/Producer/Activist Sofia Kourtesis warms listeners up this holiday season with her brilliant remix of Me Succeeds’ original “Cool Kids,” out today on Christian Loffler’s label imprint Ki Records.

The remix exhibits Kourtesis’ extraordinary ability to think outside the box. She utilizes the voice of her uncle – recording it, sampling it, and playing it backwards – and makes it the backdrop for her rendition, and ultimately creates an entirely new ambience for the original.