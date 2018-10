Big Boi joins the ranks of many of the greats that have performed on the infamous NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert. Bringing a rich catalog of hip hop hits, Big Boi did not disappoint.

Big Boi (lead vocals), Sleepy Brown (vocals), David Brown (guitar), Preston Crump (bass), Omar Phillips (drums), DJ Cutmaster Swift (turntables), Jason Freeman (trumpet), Jerry Freeman (trumpet), Keisha Williams (backing vocals), Terrance “Scar” Smith (backing vocals)